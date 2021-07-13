Netflix hits Disney + hard with “Sweet Tooth”

Robert Downey Jr.’s Sweet Tooth series scores really well.

Because where the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a big hit, also thanks to the ongoing series, DC seems to be doing a little better on TV. In fact, thanks to the collaboration of former Marvel actor Robert Downey Jr., not only did DC win a “battle” against Marvel, but Netflix won it as well.

Sweet tooth

Nielsen has released their latest streaming stats. These still come out a month later in collaboration between Nielsen and the biggest streaming services. This is based on the number of minutes a movie or series airs in the United States.

In June it turned out Sweet tooth Netflix and DC’s most popular series, with 1.4 billion minutes of streaming. On the other hand, that Loki some 731 million minutes were broadcast.

Number three on the list is also a DC production, namely Lucifer. It has been watched just over a billion minutes on Netflix.