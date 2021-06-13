Netflix has something beautiful waiting for Stranger Things and Lupine fans

Netflix fans can indulge themselves. The Red N will sell exclusive products from a number of flagship series such as Lupine and Stranger Things. Narcos, Stranger Things, and La Casa de Papel, these are just a few of the best series you can watch on Netflix. However, the sale of goods is not always very smooth. While you can buy an apron or a figure from almost any Disney movie and series, it’s much more difficult for Red N titles. The streaming service finally solves this problem.

Merchandise from your favorite series

It’s wonderful to have a shirt from your favorite series. Not only to show you love her, but it also ensures conversation with other fans. Then we don’t even talk about the fashionable look.

Netflix will now sell exclusive products from its biggest series and movies. Soon you will be able to walk in a Lupine sweater, a Narcos shirt and maybe an official La Casa de Papel mask.

Netflix sells its merchandise through its own site. Previously it depended on other partners, but by doing it in-house the company hopes to deliver even higher quality. “We carefully choose high-quality clothing and lifestyle products,” the company told Reuters.

Here you can buy Netflix stuff

The first products in the shop Coming up are street clothes and action figures from the Yasuke and Eden animated series, and Lupine’s clothes and decorations. Netflix claims that these latest products were developed in collaboration with the Louvre. The Witcher and Stranger Things products are planned for the future.

The products are offered through Netflix.shop. However, there is also some bad news to report. The online store is only available in the United States. In the coming months, Netflix hopes to open the Internet store in other countries as well. This way you will never miss a product from your favorite series.