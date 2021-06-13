Lupine can be seen on Netflix.
(Image: Netflix)

Netflix fans can indulge themselves. The Red N will sell exclusive products from a number of flagship series such as Lupine and Stranger Things.

Narcos, Stranger Things, and La Casa de Papel, these are just a few of the best series you can watch on Netflix. However, the sale of goods is not always very smooth. While you can buy an apron or a figure from almost any Disney movie and series, it’s much more difficult for Red N titles. The streaming service finally solves this problem.