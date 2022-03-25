Netflix has found a new way to get you hooked

The service must offer something different with increasing competition. Games seem to be the answer for Netflix.

With the recent arrival of HBO Max in the Netherlands, you can no longer count the number of streaming services in our country on the one hand. It’s been going on much longer in the United States. And as a result, Netflix is ​​growing less quickly than they would like. In short, the company must offer something different to bind customers. Netflix seems to be investing heavily in games.

The American streaming service has chosen another game studio. It is already the third studio in a short time which now in hands comes from netflix† Company previously purchased Night School and Next Games, now Boss Fight Entertainment is added. Studios are getting to work developing mobile games.

Netflix deliberately buys well-known companies that already have experience. The names of the studios might not mean anything to you, but I think the games do. For example, Boss Fight is more or less the company behind CastleVille. A very popular game on Facebook. Netflix wants to get customers to play accessible games. The real player will of course turn his nose there. These minigames are specifically meant to appeal to the masses.

Soon will all bored housewives and office workers switch from Facebook games to Netflix games? We will see.