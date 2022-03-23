Netflix gets fierce competition from YouTube with free streaming service

YouTube will soon offer no less than 4000 episodes of TV shows and series. Good news, because these can be viewed completely free of charge. Something that, of course, can only be made possible by adding ads.

It is good to know that YouTube will soon make several programs available for free, but for now only in the United States. However, the stage is so interesting that we report it to you via this message. As a Dutch consumer, you can also benefit from this in the future.

YouTube offers free programs and series

There are a number of parties that offer content to consumers completely free of charge. YouTube is the newest part to do this. By means of a blog post the company announces that many programs and series will be broadcast in the United States. This content can be viewed not only through the desktop version, but also through the mobile version of the popular video platform.

Chances are the new decision will give some Netflix users pause, but that’s not exactly the part Google has targeted. That honor goes to linear television. YouTube wants people to choose what they want to watch through the platform and not endlessly zap until something cool pops up on screen.

Series and programs can therefore be watched completely free of charge, even if YouTube logically wants something in return. That’s why the company advertises the content, just like it does with its videos. It is not yet known how many of these advertisements can be seen during an episode of a series.

Certainly not the first

It’s a smart move by YouTube and a nice development for many people. Even if the idea is anything but original. Right now, there are parties like Plex, Roku, Vizio, and Samsung doing pretty much the same thing. The only difference is that there are a lot of people on the YouTube platform every day. The success of the concept can therefore be significantly increased in this way.

YouTube TV gives consumers free access to programs like Hell’s Kitchen, Andromeda and heart.