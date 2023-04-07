Netflix games review: Kentucky Route Zero

In the Netherlands, we associate the name Kentucky mainly with fried chicken, but in the United States it’s still just a state. However, it is also the beginning of the name of a very beautiful game: Kentucky Route Zero. This is one of the games that Netflix offers for free if you are a member. Although it is also a game that has appeared before on PC and consoles. Play a little on the mobile phone.

Kentucky Route Zero It’s a feast to find images for this article, because this game has an iconic animation style that sticks well and where every moment of the game is definitely worth capturing. Kentucky Route Zero looks quite minimalistic and clean, but at the same time there is something cartoonish about it. In any case, the use of color is very appropriate and it makes for a visual spectacle, without being too spectacular. You may even wonder how much of a game it really is. It’s mostly a sort of dream world that you experience. Often you don’t know how to make fun of what you see and it takes some adaptability at first, but if you just accept that you will remain incapable and therefore have to submit to this strange world, then there is has a lot to do. enjoy.

Point and click If you want to tag it as a game, you can: it’s a point-and-click game where you mostly have to make choices in the flow of conversations. You need a little help as a delivery truck that needs to get to an address that turns out to be unknown everywhere. So how do you do it? By asking others and that’s exactly what happens. You meet all kinds of people and they give you information or entertainment. This game actually originally appeared in all sorts of parts and now it’s slightly different in mobile game form, although you’ll definitely notice that there are some clearly different acts. However, it is not true that you have much influence on this. Unfortunately: the game pretends, but that’s it. What you choose in terms of dialogue won’t affect the ending of the game much. It affects the story as you continue to explore the game and that’s good: this game is about discovering the game world and its special characters , not so much about – literally and figuratively – the final destination.

Netflix Games It’s a game that almost feels like meditation because it waves and it’s not bad at all. In any case, there is a certain type of peaceful writing, which allows you to sit down and play in a relaxed way. It goes without saying that it also works very well on a mobile phone in terms of control and you can really enjoy it for a while: you can spend hours on it. Not suitable for people who like action, but very interesting for people who find it less important or who may not even be gamers at all. For them, Kentucky Route One is definitely worth trying.