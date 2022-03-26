Netflix found a new way to get addicted

The service should offer something else with increasing competition. Games seem to be the answer for Netflix.

With the recent arrival of HBO Max in the Netherlands, you can no longer count the number of streaming services in our country on the one hand. This has been going on for some time in the United States. As a result, Netflix is ​​growing less quickly than you would like. In short, the company must find something else to convince customers. Netflix seems to be investing heavily in games.

The American streaming service has chosen another game studio. It is already the third studio in a short time and now it is in the hands of Netflix. The company previously bought Night School and Next Games and now Boss Fight Entertainment has been added. The studios are managed in the development of mobile games.

Netflix deliberately buys well-known companies that already have experience. The names of the studios might not mean anything to you, but I think the games have an impact. Boss Fight, for example, is the company behind CastleVille in one form or another. A very popular game on Facebook. Netflix wants to attract customers to games with accessible games. The real player, of course, turns his nose. These mini games are specially designed to appeal to the masses.

Soon all housewives and office workers who are bored of Facebook games will switch to Netflix games? we will see.