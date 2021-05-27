Netflix faces fierce competition: HBO Max goes international!

The HBO Max streaming service is finally rolling out in other countries. Now to us!

The American streaming service is currently only available in the United States, but because, among other things, Game of thrones, Chernobyl, The Big Bang Theory at Friends. Plus, many originals and major movie releases from Warner Bros. and all of its subsidiaries.

The service will soon be available in 39 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean. This will be the case on June 29, with which the service will launch in Mexico, Argentina and Brazil.

“Our launch in Latin America and the Caribbean is the first step in our global rollout of HBO Max”, says HBO Max International director Johannes Larcher. “We look forward to bringing fans across these regions to enjoy HBO Max and its extraordinary collection of content.”

The streaming service not only offers iconic classic movies, but also recognizable and bulky titles. Just think of DC Universe, but also a lot of its own content.