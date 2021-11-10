The United States Grand Prix was held last weekend and Formula 1 seems to be more popular than ever in the United States. With 400,000 spectators spread over three days, it is the busiest Grand Prix of all time, reports Nu.nl. Part of that is because of Netflix, say McLaren CEO Zak Brown and Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff.

Before this weekend, the 2019 British Grand Prix was the most visited Grand Prix of all time. At that time, 351,000 spectators came to the race at Silverstone. Americans became so enthusiastic about the sport that they flocked to the event. Brown says Netflix did a great job with documentary series Drive to survive. “The series aroused the enthusiasm of a group of young people for sport. Netflix has accomplished something Formula 1 itself has never been able to. “

Wolff: “I thought it distracted them”



Wolff is also excited about the series and the rise it brings, although that wasn’t the case at first. He expected it to be negative leaving documentary makers on his team. “I thought it would distract my mechanics, but I was wrong. It is a huge success. It is the most watched series on Netflix and it shows by the reactions of the fans, especially here in the United States. ‘

Verstappen not seen in Drive to Survive

Despite the success of the Netflix series Drive to survive not everyone is enthusiastic about it. Max Verstappen no longer wants to appear in the series. He thinks the show paints an unrealistic picture of the sport and refuses to cooperate. Other teams and pilots will be seen. Early next year, the fourth season of Drive to survive may be seen.