Netflix dominates the list of most-watched series with these 3 titles

Three Netflix titles are doing exceptionally well on streaming this week.

Last Thursday, Nielsen released its streaming stats. This shows that Netflix had the most-watched shows with three series and they all streamed over a billion minutes. A great accomplishment!

Three series of 1 billion

Invent Anna, the miniseries starring Julia Garner, was right at the top of Nielsen’s list. The series has attracted 1.168 billion minutes of streams in the United States.

Came in second place Vikings: Walhalla deservedly, with 1.079 billion minutes of streams. Finally some tricks The worst roommate ever the top three, with 1.032 billion minutes.

Incidentally, Netflix had five series in the top ten. Love is blind attracted 998 million minutes (as number 4) and number five was Pieces of her with 752 million minutes.

From the most-watched series, it seems Vikings: Walhalla to have the most impact. 24 episodes have been ordered and at least two more seasons are on the way.