Netflix Daily: Netflix Beginnings Harry and Meghan, Star Cast Scrooge: A Christmas Carol – Netflix UK

The highly anticipated documentary series about the lives of British royals Harry and Meghan is finally here! Additionally, Netflix introduced the star cast of the animated film Scrooge: A Christmas Carol.

With the Netflix Daily you are immediately up to date with everything played on and around Netflix over the past day. The new offering, breaking news, brand new trailers and everything on the table.

The Harry and Meghan documentary series is coming

British royals Harry and Meghan struck a mega deal with Netflix some time ago, but after that all quickly went quiet around the well-known couple’s movie plans. Until then, because insiders tell Page Six that there are indeed projects in the works. Following the release of the fifth season of The Crown in November this year, the first Harry and Meghan docuseries are set to see the light of day. Warning, these are unconfirmed rumors, but where the smoke is…

Netflix presents the star cast of the animated film Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

Netflix has announced the cast of the Netflix animation Scrooge: A Christmas Carol. The cast of the celebratory film includes Luke Evans, Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, Johnny Flynn, Fra Fee, Giles Terera, Trevor Dion Nicholas, James Cosmo and Jonathan Pryce. Scrooge: A Christmas Carol will be available exclusively on Netflix from December.

The Walking Dead season 11 is coming soon to Netflix

The 11th season of The Walking Dead will be released on Netflix next month. The latest season of the acclaimed series has been split into three parts. The first two of these have since aired in the United States. There was a bit of a hiccup with rights for a while, but it seems to have been ironed out. The new episodes will be released on Netflix on August 22!

All about TWD 11

Stacey Farber wanted to play a different role in Virgin River

Stacey Farber plays Tara Anderson in Virgin River. She had one of the most emotional roles after her mother Lilly was diagnosed with cancer. Lilly died in her sleep and she was discovered by Tara. It’s now up to Tara to raise Lilly’s baby, Chloe. Tara is loved by many fans, but in reality she would have liked a different role: Brie (Zibby Allen): “I got the booking during the pandemic, so I was grateful to have a job. I don’t know if people know this, but I actually auditioned for the role of Brie.”

All about Virgin River

New this weekend:

➡️ The whole range on Netflix

➡ The Netflix Daily Friday



