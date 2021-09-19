Left to right: Passengers Jared Isaacman, Hayley Arceneaux, Christopher Sembroski and Sian Proctor in space. AFP Image

After three days in space, the four space tourists returned overnight from Saturday to Sunday with the necessary first cosmics in their back pockets.

For example, they are part of the first full civilian crew to orbit the earth. In addition, they resided in an unusually high orbit, 575 kilometers above the Earth’s surface, higher than the International Space Station. The last time humans were this far from our home planet was in 1997, during a Space Shuttle mission to repair the Hubble Space Telescope.

Panoramic dome



On board, travelers frequently used the specially installed panoramic dome, mounted on the part that SpaceX’s Crew Dragon normally uses to dock with the ISS. However, a visit to this station was not on the program.

From this dome, they saw the sun rise and set about 15 times a day. The craft eventually became visible to around 90 percent of the world’s population as a rapidly moving dot in the night sky. At least: if you knew where to look.

Emergency training



Unlike the space tourists who rode with competitors Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic and ended up on Earth after a glorified roller coaster ride of just a few minutes, the Inspiration4 crew also had to go through rigorous training before their trip. space travel. These trainings were recorded in the documentary ‘Countdown: inspiration4 mission in space‘on the Netflix streaming service, another first. Never before have space tourists been reality stars at the same time. The series finale, on the crew’s experiences in space and their return to Earth, will take place on Monday expected on the streaming service.

During the training, the crew carried out several sessions in a simulator, sometimes even more than thirty hours at a time. During these trainings, they practiced, among other things, what they could do when different emergency scenarios presented themselves during their cosmic journey. Fortunately, they did not have to put this extensive calamity training into practice.

children’s hospital



Where Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic’s space missions have been widely criticized as unnecessary rides by billionaires, SpaceX Inspiration4 has tried in various ways to portray a more human image.

One of those ways was the explicit goal of the mission to raise funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which conducts research on childhood cancer. This is why the employee of the Hayley Arceneaux hospital was on board, herself cured of bone cancer in her youth.

In total, the mission accomplished in their own words surpassed the pre-set target of $ 100 million – in part thanks to a last-minute donation from SpaceX founder Elon Musk. He donated $ 50 million.