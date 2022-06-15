Netflix confirms upcoming live-streaming feature with a twist

In addition to streaming, users will soon also be able to stream live via Netflix, such as confirms business at Deadline† With this feature, all kinds of shows can be broadcast live and users can then participate, for example by voting in a talent contest. It’s still unclear when the new feature will be released; only a small team is currently working on the feature.

Netflix is ​​not the first streaming service to operate with the concept of live streaming. For example, Disney+ broadcast Dancing With the Start live in the United States. Strictly speaking, the TV program was therefore once again shown in linear via the streaming service, which is ironic since the streaming craze is supposed to replace linear television. In the case of Netflix, the interactive element would therefore be an enrichment factor.

Where interaction isn’t so relevant, but where live streaming is essential, is in the sports category. According to Deadline, Netflix is ​​not yet looking at ways to broadcast live sports matches through the streaming service, which could be a missed opportunity.



Netflix often experiments with new features, recently including game streaming

Source:

Netflix (via Deadline)