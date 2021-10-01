Netflix confirms season four of Drive to Survive

The fourth season of the popular Netflix documentary series Drive to Survive is coming, Formula 1 has announced. The new season will appear on the streaming service in early 2022.

Netflix began filming Formula 1 drivers and teams for the Drive to Survive documentary series in 2018. In the series, loyal fans of the sport, as well as new fans, got unique behind-the-scenes views. For example, we got a picture of the rather heated internal feuds between then Renault team boss Cyril Abiteboul and Red Bull team boss Christian Horner and Haas F1 team boss Günther. Steiner has become a cult hero through his statements.

In 2022, there will be a fourth season of the popular documentary series, in which the 2021 season will air in a few episodes. This means that fans can enjoy exclusive footage of the intense title battle between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, but also the fierce battle in the already thrilling midfield. The new season of Drive to Survive will be released on Netflix in early 2022.

