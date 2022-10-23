Netflix brought home another terrifying horror movie



Netflix is ​​coming soon with a cool horror movie: Cult of Chucky. In this film, the killer doll strikes at a psychiatric clinic.

Rated on Rotten Tomatoes Cult of Chucky a very clear 78 percent. Critics describe it as a pleasant and chilling picture with the necessary humor. It looks like a real chucky-film. The film was not released theatrically at the time, but straight to disc and video on demand.

Suite Series

A sequel to the film was released as a television series in 2021. This series – titled chucky – airs in the US on Syfy and USA Network to critical and fan acclaim. In the Netherlands, the series will air on Fox later this month.

Cult of Chucky (2017)

Adam Hurtig ch |Nina Pierce is mistakenly convinced that she, and not Chucky, killed her entire family. She is being treated in a mental institution, located in the snow. Her psychiatrist introduces a new therapy doll to facilitate group sessions. After a series of murders at the clinic, Pierce begins to doubt Chucky’s existence.

We don’t know when Cult of Chucky-will be released exactly on Netflix. Hopefully it’ll be added before Halloween, because this horror flick is of course ideal for a night of spooky couch potatoes.