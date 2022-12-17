Netflix boss: ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender will be a wonderful show’

Netflix boss Peter Friedlander is very happy with Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Peter Friedlander is the head of Netflix Scripted Series in the United States and Canada. He recently spoke to Variety about all things Netflix, including the upcoming live-action film adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Avatar: The Last Airbender on Netflix

Not much is known about this series yet. For example, it’s still unclear how long the project has been in production and when we can expect the first episode. But Friedlander is at least happy with it so far.

He indicates that it will be a visual spectacle:

“These shows are very big productions and it takes a lot of time, both on the production side and in post-production, so you have to respect the long journey of some of these shows to deliver what has not been done. on TV before. And that’s what we have for a lot of shows like this when we’re working on it, whether it’s ‘Avatar’ or ‘One Piece’ or ‘Three-Body Problem’, those are great visual spectacles that you must honor and respect the process.”

Netflix therefore gives production time to rest Avatar: The Last Airbender to create the visual spectacle the franchise deserves. This is all good news, of course. After all, in the meantime, we can have a good time with the original anime series on netflix.