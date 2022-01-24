Netflix Announces New Drama Series ‘The Diplomat’ From ‘Homeland’ Creators

The responsible producer was previously also responsible for the ‘Homeland’ series…

So Deborah Cahn. Not only has she already been involved in Country, but was of course also part of the crew of The crown. In the meantime, she has deservedly received two awards from the Writer Guild of America.

We probably don’t need to point out that Netflix has an eye for talent. So it’s no surprise that the streaming service has signed a deal with Cahn to produce an all-new drama series titled The diplomat.

Eight episodes

The all-new drama series will consist of eight episodes in total. It will tell the story of the US Ambassador to the UK. The ambassador, named Kate, has been compared, among other things, to the character of Allison Janney who was seen playing in The west wing.

The recordings of The diplomat is due to start in March this year in the English capital London. It has not yet been announced when we can expect the series.