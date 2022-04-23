Netflix announces mysterious docuseries “Meltdown: Three Mile Island”

The docuseries revolves around the infamous Three Mile Island nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania…

The new docuseries consists of a total of four episodes. She tells how a gigantic nuclear catastrophe was avoided at the last minute. The events are told through the eyes of Richard Parks, among others. He is not only a chief engineer, but is also known as a whistleblower. The community around the nuclear plant also tells its story.

One of the biggest nuclear incidents

The docuseries features all the different people involved in what has been called one of the greatest nuclear incidents in US history. The series not only includes a large amount of archival material, but various reconstructed scenes have also been incorporated.

All episodes of this brand new documentary series Fusion: Three Mile Island are added to the streaming service offer in one go netflix† This will happen on May 4 this year.

Would you like to get a taste of this very interesting new docuseries? Be sure to check out the trailer below!