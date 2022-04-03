‘Nerds’ opens first hackerspace in Drenthe

“The wish for such a club with its own space in Drenthe has been around for some time,” says Adri Wischmann from Hackerspace Drenthe. “We travel all over the country from Drenthe to visit other hacker spaces. Everyone also knows each other, it’s a very social club. We started looking for a space in Emmen, because many of us come from there. It didn’t work and then the Fablab came on the scene.”

Cooperation



“It turned out to be a golden collaboration. We have a lot of knowledge and the Fablab has a lot of nice equipment. This way we were able to set up a collaboration between the Fablab, De Nieuwe Veste and the Hackerspace”, explains Wischmann.

The Hackerspace consists of a lounge area with sofas, a bar, but also workstations for computer users. The Fablab serves as a workshop, as this is where the 3D printers, laser cutters, robotic arms and all other technical equipment are located.

The term “hackers” sometimes has a negative connotation, as hackers break into important digital systems. This is not the intention of Hackerspace members. “In our view, hackers are people who think outside the box, who can turn two stools into a bicycle or turn a lawnmower into a sweeper. Hackers are people who take everything apart, but also who can go back together.”