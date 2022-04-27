Neighborhood Sports Coach Kompas: Using technology to contribute to a more vital Netherlands | SPORTNEXT

Platform of neighborhood sports coaches

The Neighborhood Sports Coach Compass has been in use for over a year now. A growing number of municipalities are working with the tool, which is in continuous development. The ambition is to allow sports coaches in the neighborhood to share knowledge about the interventions carried out, the data collected and the information recorded with them.

Anvelink: “Suppose you have carried out a successful intervention in Apeldoorn. Then you want to tell that story, so that, so to speak, the municipality or the sports company in Zeeland can do something about it. We want to create a kind of platform for neighborhood sports coaches, in which we share stories and experiences, all based on data collected from participants and the neighborhood sports coaches’ own observations. Why was a certain intervention chosen, what exactly did you do and what was the result? The Neighborhood Sports Coach Compass plays a crucial role in this regard.

“We want to make the profession of local sports coach more data-driven. Discreetly. Numbers and statistics can help to do the job better and in a more targeted way. If we combine the burden of proof of successful interventions with the right content, neighborhood sports coaches will contribute even more to a healthier and more vital Netherlands.

For more information, visit: https://buurtsportcoach-kompas…