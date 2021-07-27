Beginning Jan. 26, anyone over the age of two who wishes to travel to the United States must submit a negative PCR test that should not be more than 3 days prior to departure, the State Department said. In addition, the advice of the Dutch cabinet is not to travel abroad except in cases of strict necessity.

In addition, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has long emphasized that travel abroad poses a risk of the spread of the COVID-19 virus and that countries can suddenly take measures that make entry and / or departure difficult or even impossible.

According to the Foreign Office, anyone wishing to enter the Netherlands from the United States “in many cases” needs a negative COVID-19 test result. It is one of the Dutch measures to prevent the import and spread of the coronavirus. After a stay in the United States, travelers must be in home quarantine for ten days upon their return to the Netherlands.

