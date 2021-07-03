Need more emergency aid than expected





Despite 1,000 people registered per station in Paramaribo who might be eligible for emergency government assistance, it appears on the ground that in some provinces a significant group of unregistered people are signing up for emergency assistance. Office unit coordinator Shaquille van Throo acknowledges the need is greater than expected, but says he can only help a limited number of people. “We want to help everyone, but we have to stick to the number of people we have registered,” says Van Throo.

The Unit Office, together with National Army personnel, district and district councilors, administrative and other support services, distributes a total of 13,000 emergency aid packages. government in Paramaribo. The Ministries of Social Affairs and Housing, Regional Planning and Sports and Defense, as well as the various supervisory directorates, give their full support to the project. The various ministers and district commissioners of Coronie, Nickerie and Paramaribo have also offered their support in recent weeks and days. “So far we are happy with the way things are going. Occasionally a few small errors, but these are immediately detected and corrected in the field. It was only in the area of ​​Good Hope that we had a challenge, because people do not listen to the instructions to stay at home as much as possible. When they saw the military trucks, they came to see us en masse, although this was not allowed. The military has responded well to avoid calamities, ”Van Throo said.

The different services still have a lot of work in the field to register and supply people afterwards. “Mi no ben sabi tak ‘ben prati package. A gim ‘wan because a libi in a kondre kon tranga, ”a man told a member of the rr in the district of Livorno on Friday. He was authorized to register on site and then to receive a package. Another local resident runs with an ID card to a member of the Eenheid Bureau with the request to receive a package. He was also offered a 25 kg bag of rice and a bag of food. She thanked the workers.

On Friday July 2, 2021, the various government departments involved in the ‘Distribution of emergency aid packages’ project visited the seaside resort of Livorno. The distribution of emergency aid packages took place in five districts of Paramaribo. In addition to Welgelegen, the districts of Rainville, Centrum and Latour (Good Hope) and Livorno were visited. The districts of Beekhuizen, Blauwgrond, Flora, Munder, Pontbuiten, Tammenga and Weg naar Zee will follow in the coming week.