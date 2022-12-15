Hundreds of tourists are trapped in the ancient Inca city of Machu Picchu in Peru. Trains are no longer running due to ongoing protests against new Peruvian President Dina Boluarte. The Foreign Office is advising Dutch people not to go on holiday to the South American country at this time.

Last week, Boluarte’s predecessor, Pedro Castillo, was impeached after trying to dissolve parliament. His supporters, especially outside the capital Lima, restless for days. At least seven people have been killed in the protests. The authorities have declared a state of emergency for the whole country.

At the gates of Machu Picchu, some 779 tourists of different nationalities are stranded, according to local authorities. The only way to travel comfortably between the historic ruins and the city of Cusco, 110 kilometers away, is by train. Due to protests in Cuzco, trains are no longer running. The Peru Rail railway company halted train traffic for fear of track blockages and to ensure passenger safety. Government assistance was reportedly sought to evacuate the backpackers by helicopter. Several tourists report to the AFP news agency that they have missed their return flight and that there is not yet certainty as to when the trains will leave for Cuzco.

Machu Picchu. ©AP



Main tourist attraction

Machu Picchu is one of the most important tourist attractions in South America and has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1983. The ruined city was founded by the Incas in the 15th century and consists of around 200 buildings. Thousands of visitors come every day, many of them Dutch.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the situation in Peru is “very unpredictable”. Travel advice ranges from yellow to orange. Foreign Affairs advises to travel to Peru only if necessary and to stay away from demonstrations.

calamity fund

The professional association of travel organizations ANVR indicates that an inventory is underway to find out who is where in Peru. “It is also important that the Calamity Fund determines later in the day whether or not there is a calamity in Peru. If the committee members of this fund determine that there is, Dutch citizens can be repatriated. We understand that smaller travel organizations specializing in South America in particular have reported travelers staying in Peru,” ANVR spokeswoman Hanita van der Meer said.

Supporters of ousted Peruvian President Pedro Castillo want him back. ©AFP

