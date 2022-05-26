The Guardian, a British newspaper, published a full page on Tuesday calling on British Foreign Secretary Priti Patel not to extradite Julian Assange to the United States. These days, Patel will decide whether it will actually be deported.

Interested group Speak for Assange There are about 1800 British and international journalists. They point to the dangerous precedent of deporting Assange, who has been accused by the United States of leaking classified information and intelligence.

In theory, Assange could face up to 170 years in prison. Assange has already served a year in prison for defrauding British justice, but is still in prison after being forced out of the Ecuadorian embassy.

Earlier this year, Assange’s wife, Stella Morris (whom he married in Belmarsh prison last March, ed.) Drew attention to Assange’s poor health and continued imprisonment.

Patel will make the final decision on Assange in the coming weeks. Earlier, Dunja Mijatovich, the European Commissioner for Human Rights, appealed to Patel not to deport Assange. He denounced WikiLeaks founder Assange’s broad and vague description of alleged abuses, and pointed to the risk of a cold-blooded crackdown on the press if deported.