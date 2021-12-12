nature today | Introduction to the management of agricultural nature: “I have noticed an increase in the black-tailed godwit”

“Nature is part of the farmland experience. I think it also has cultural and historical value. The increase of the black-tailed godwit in our working area makes me proud and shows that we are doing well with agricultural nature management, ”says René Faber from the Rijn, Vecht en Venen cooperative.

Food production in rural areas can put pressure on the quality of nature. Agricultural nature management consists of measures that farmers take to enhance the natural values ​​on and around their plots. The aim is to provide habitat for specific plant and animal species. These are measures such as the non-fertilization of the edges of ditches, the cleaning of ditches respectful of nature, the maintenance of rows of trees and the specific management of grassland birds. The latter involves mowing later, keeping ditches or plots soggy until spring, and managing grassy meadows. René: “Farmers can make a targeted contribution to the natural values ​​of our environment through the management of agricultural nature. For example, the area was originally much wetter. The drying up of the fields strengthened the conditions for grass production, but limited the possibilities for flowers, herbs and birds. We try to find these wetter conditions as much as possible. In this way, we encourage grassland birds to breed in our region.

Deputy Hanke Bruins Slot: “It is important to combine agriculture and nature whenever possible. The province provides grants to stimulate agricultural nature and water management and to enable implementation. It is nice to see the birds of the prairies taking advantage of it. Together with our farmers in Utrecht, we are working for a green province with sufficient biodiversity. “

Measurements

In recent years, agricultural entrepreneurs from the regional cooperatives of Rijn, Vecht and Venen have carried out several projects to enhance nature. “Several birds have declined in number in the past. We therefore moistened ditches on agricultural plots with solar water pumps. Many grassland birds need these swampy areas for food and reproduction. The black-tailed godwit is a well-known example. You can see that they have a nose for water, because they know straight away where to find the wettest plots, ”explains René.

essential

According to René, the grant for the agricultural management of nature and the landscape is essential to be able to do the job properly. He is therefore enthusiastic about the opening of the subsidy system. However, he also has concerns about the performance of his job. “We have to face a lot of rules. I hope that in all the rules we will have enough space to use our own knowledge and experiences as a regional cooperative. A margin of flexibility is important for an efficient and viable management of the agricultural nature. But I am confident in the cooperation between us and the province, so that we can take further action. “

Future

René is still full of ideas for the years to come and he hopes to continue working with many farmers on agri-environmental management. “We have developed around 2,800 hectares in the Rhine, Vecht and Venen region according to the principles of grassland bird management. As far as I’m concerned, it will be even more in the future. He not only looks to the future, but is also proud of what has already been accomplished in the recent past. “We are on the right track and a lot has been accomplished already, we can say that. “

The province of Utrecht makes around 3.5 million euros available each year to make the management of agricultural nature possible. The current grant period runs until at least 2025.

Text and photos: province of Utrecht (Main photo: Slot Bruins Assistant)