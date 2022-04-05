Wed. Apr 6th, 2022

US Congressmen fear: 'Bitcoin looks like a careless gamble in El Salvador' – BTC Direct 2 min read

US Congressmen fear: ‘Bitcoin looks like a careless gamble in El Salvador’ – BTC Direct

Thelma Binder 9 hours ago 71
US: Russian President Putin is being misinformed 1 min read

US: Russian President Putin is being misinformed

Thelma Binder 2 days ago 143
Suriname eliminates visa requirements for five countries 1 min read

Suriname eliminates visa requirements for five countries

Thelma Binder 2 days ago 60
"Vranckx and the Nomads" to former boarding schools for Native Americans: "Kill the Indians, save the man" 1 min read

“Vranckx and the Nomads” to former boarding schools for Native Americans: “Kill the Indians, save the man”

Thelma Binder 2 days ago 86
UN calls for $ 4.4 billion in emergency aid to Afghanistan, but raises $ 2.4 billion 2 min read

UN calls for $ 4.4 billion in emergency aid to Afghanistan, but raises $ 2.4 billion

Thelma Binder 3 days ago 108
The Russian space agency wants to end ISS cooperation on sanctions 1 min read

The Russian space agency wants to end ISS cooperation on sanctions

Thelma Binder 3 days ago 97

Robert Downey Jr. Classic Gets Big Hit on Netflix 1 min read

Robert Downey Jr. Classic Gets Big Hit on Netflix

Maggie Benson 35 mins ago 22
Tubantia a social community | From Texelse Courant – 24/7 Island News 4 min read

Tubantia a social community | From Texelse Courant – 24/7 Island News

Phil Schwartz 36 mins ago 24
Johnny de Leeuw takes another step towards new Zealand drafts title | Sports in Zeeland 1 min read

Johnny de Leeuw takes another step towards new Zealand drafts title | Sports in Zeeland

Queenie Bell 37 mins ago 31
The French go less and less to the polls, especially the young people stay at home 1 min read

The French go less and less to the polls, especially the young people stay at home

Harold Manning 43 mins ago 25