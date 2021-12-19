NATO remains silent on withdrawal from Eastern Europe demanded by the Kremlin

A day after Russia’s request that NATO withdraw all its troops and weapons from Eastern Europe, NATO has yet to formally respond. A senior NATO general has reportedly suggested internally expanding the military presence to Bulgaria and Romania.

Russia brought the package of demands came out yesterday. In addition to withdrawing from Eastern Europe, the Kremlin is also demanding a guarantee that Ukraine and other former Soviet states will never join NATO. Only then can the situation around Ukraine relax, according to Russia.

In an initial response, a NATO diplomat said yesterday that Russia could not veto the expansion of the alliance. An American official also declined: “The Russians know that there are things in these documents which are unacceptable to us”.

NATO leadership and the US political summit have yet to comment on the package of demands.

Troops in Bulgaria and Romania

The German weekly Der Spiegel reports today that NATO General Tod Wolters wants to expand the military presence to two new countries: Bulgaria and Romania. The senior US soldier reportedly said this during a video meeting with senior soldiers from NATO countries.

According to Wolters, NATO’s presence in Eastern Europe must be expanded due to the build-up of Russian troops on Ukraine’s eastern border. NATO Headquarters declined to comment on Der Spiegel’s post.

In this video you can see how tensions around Ukraine have risen sharply in recent times: