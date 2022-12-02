National coach Martino leaves after elimination with Mexico: ‘It makes me sad’

AFP

Mexico national coach Gerardo Martino has announced his retirement after his side were eliminated at the World Cup group stage in Qatar.

“My contract expired at the final whistle. That’s all there is left to do,” the 60-year-old said after the game against Saudi Arabia.

Mexico won 2-1 after a thrilling ending, but it wasn’t enough to reach the round of 16. Based on goal difference, the country finished third behind group winners Argentina and Poland.

“I am primarily responsible for this disappointment. It makes me very sad,” Martino said.

After Mexico were stranded in the Round of 16 for seven consecutive rounds, it was the first group stage elimination since 1978. Martino was aware of that. “I take full responsibility. This hasn’t happened in a very long time.”

Expectations in Mexico weren’t high heading into the World Cup due to the team’s disappointing performance this year.

PSV player Érick Gutiérrez and Ajax players Edson Álvarez and Jorge Sánchez were part of Mexico’s World Cup squad.

Offer refused

According to Mexican media, the football association wanted to extend the contract with the coach for the World Cup until the 2026 World Cup included (in Mexico, the United States and Canada), but Martino refused .

Martino took charge of the national team in 2019. He led his team to victory in the Gold Cup that year. He coached FC Barcelona in 2013 and 2014 and led Argentina between 2014 and 2016.