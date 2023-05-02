NASA visualizes how incredibly large black holes can become | Science

02 mei 2023 om 21:42Update: 17 minuten geleden

NASA has released a new video explaining just how big black holes can get. The video is part of the “Black Hole Week”, in which the American space agency is interested in the spectacular cosmic phenomenon.

In the video, our own sun is compared to known black holes. As he zooms out, larger and larger black holes pass by. The black hole at the center of the Milky Way also passes through here. Last year, scientists managed to photograph Sagittarius A*, as the black hole is called, for the first time.

Wat is een zwart gat? Een zwart gat is een object in de ruimte waar de zwaartekracht zo sterk is dat niets kan ontsnappen, zelfs licht niet.

Het kan van alles opslokken, ook sterren en planeten (daarover hieronder meer).

Een zwart gat ontstaat wanneer een ster aan het eind van haar leven ontploft en de resten ervan imploderen.

The largest object in the video is TON 618. It is a supermassive black hole and one of the largest objects in the universe. It is 10 billion light-years from Earth, has the same mass as 66 billion suns, has a diameter of almost 400 billion kilometers and is therefore about 43 times the size of the whole Way. milky.

These figures are impressive, but at the same time difficult to understand. In the NASA video, it really becomes clear just how absurdly large black holes can be. Watch the video below.

