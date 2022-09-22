NASA successfully fills struggling moon rocket with fuel | Technology

22 sep 2022 om 07:37Update: een uur geleden

Fuel leak issues in NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) have been resolved, the US space agency reports. The test in which the moon rocket was completely filled with fuel was successful. NASA plans to make another launch attempt on September 27.

NASA made two launch attempts with the SLS rocket in late August and early September. Both times the launch was canceled at the last minute due to issues. When last launched on September 3 native excessive fuel leakage.

The rocket is filled with liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen. The spacecraft must be filled at extremely low temperatures. At low temperatures, the fuel tank shrinks by 15 centimeters when filling. This creates stress on, for example, the seams of the fuel tank, which can lead to small leaks.

Fuel leaks are normal, according to NASA, but should be kept within safe limits. During the last test, NASA adjusted the filling process by slightly increasing the temperature. The leak that occurred this time remained within safe limits.

A rocket will take astronauts to the moon by 2024

The relaunch attempt is now scheduled for September 27, with a backup on October 2. NASA still needs to get approval from the authorities. NASA’s license for previous launch attempts has expired.

The SLS rocket is also known as the moon rocket. The rocket is expected to return astronauts to the Moon for the first time in 52 years in 2024. Eventually, the rocket is also expected to carry people to Mars.