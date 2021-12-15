NASA space probe hits the sun (13 million kilometers away)

Scientists saw that the probe flew through the atmosphere around the sun up to three times in the space of five hours at the end of April. This happened about eight million miles from the sun. It still looks a long way away, but it’s much closer than a spaceship has ever come. In comparison, the Earth is nearly 150 million kilometers from the Sun.

Oval alleys around the sun

The probe orbits the sun in oval orbits. In the future, the Parker should be able to get even closer, about 6 million kilometers from the sun.

The Parker is designed to withstand temperatures of 1400 degrees Celsius. Radiation at destination is approximately 500 times brighter than on Earth. Special shielding protects the probe from this.