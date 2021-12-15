NASA space probe hits the sun (13 million kilometers away)
The Parker Solar Probe spacecraft likely made contact with the sun’s atmosphere as early as April of this year. It took a few months for this data to arrive on Earth, and then it took a few months for it to be confirmed. This writing foreign media.
Compared to the moon landing
“Like landing on the moon, ‘touching’ the sun is a giant leap for mankind,” a NASA employee said yesterday in the press release.
The Parker Solar Probe, launched more than three years ago, is researching the sun and solar wind. Solar winds are a type of flame that pushes the sun away. They carry with them clouds of plasma. Plasma clouds are streams of charged particles that the sun continuously throws on all planets. If these do manage to get into the atmosphere, they can be seen as the Aurora Borealis and the Aurora Borealis.
Recordsnelheden
The satellite can reach record speeds of up to 700,000 kilometers per hour. This would allow him to fly from Groningen to Utrecht in a second and from Europe to Australia in two minutes. we explained earlier in an article on the space probe.
Scientists saw that the probe flew through the atmosphere around the sun up to three times in the space of five hours at the end of April. This happened about eight million miles from the sun. It still looks a long way away, but it’s much closer than a spaceship has ever come. In comparison, the Earth is nearly 150 million kilometers from the Sun.
Oval alleys around the sun
The probe orbits the sun in oval orbits. In the future, the Parker should be able to get even closer, about 6 million kilometers from the sun.
The Parker is designed to withstand temperatures of 1400 degrees Celsius. Radiation at destination is approximately 500 times brighter than on Earth. Special shielding protects the probe from this.
