NASA sends spacecraft to an asteroid with “10 trillion dollars”

NASA bears the eponymous name for the first time space shuttle Psyche shown to the media. Psyche will launch to Mars in August, after which it is expected to arrive at the asteroid in 2026. It is located in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.

The object is about 280 kilometers wide and, according to scientists, would be made largely of metals. At first they thought that Psyche consisted of no less than 95% metals, but according to more recent studies it could be “only” 82.5 percent. That would be even more metal than has been mined in all of human history.

If Psyche turns out to be 95% metal, would be the value it could be around ten trillion dollars. For now, it’s just a nice number to show how much metal is in the asteroid. NASA has no plans to mine asteroids at this time, although it already has one legal framework prepared for the future.