NASA rejoices: Mars explorer Perseverance secures rock dust

To achieve this, Perseverance had to drill a hole in a piece of rock. “I have it,” the cart’s NASA account tweeted several days ago. And last night the word redeemer came, with accompanying photos as proof: the stone dust was placed in a tube. This tube is sealed and stored in the cart.

NASA Director Bill Nelson said: “This is a monumental achievement and I look forward to other wonderful discoveries.”

Proof for life

The intention is that at some point in the future, the soil sample can be brought to Earth via another space mission. Among other things, the US space agency wants to know if the material contains evidence that microbes lived on the red planet.

A previous attempt in August had failed. Back then, the drilling action yielded only rock powder, but now a sample about the thickness of a pencil has been recovered.