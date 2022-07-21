NASA plans to launch a lunar rocket in late August or early September | Technology

The American space agency NASA will soon carry out a first test launch with its Space Launch System (SLS). Possible launch dates are August 29, September 2 and September 5.

By: our technical writers

The SLS is set to become the largest and most powerful missile of all time. In 2024, NASA plans to take astronauts to the Moon as part of the Artemis mission.

“Obviously this is the first time we’ve tried to launch this device,” the space agency’s Jim Free told a news conference. “We will be careful, we will work hard to ensure that efforts materialize by those dates.”

The US space agency actually wanted to launch the rocket last spring, but it was delayed. This is just a test for now. There are no astronauts on board yet, but there are three dolls with sensors.

For the last manned mission, four astronauts will be put into orbit on the Orion spacecraft. Then, two of them travel to the lunar surface in a landing craft.