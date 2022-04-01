Nancy van de Ven will also race on a supersonic scooter in 2022 | Sports in Zeeland

The eSkootr championship is an extremely serious initiative. The device used for racing is a cross between a scooter and a scooter. The intention is that he will appear on the streets one day. The Italian manufacturer is promoting it this year by allowing thirty people from other sports to participate in an international championship. Van de Ven is the only one from the Netherlands.

English road racer Bradley Smith, who raced in MotoGP, approached Rinus van de Ven in 2021 to ask if his sister might be interested in taking part. The pair then had a test day in Malaga in December. The Zeelander was one of the fastest there.

