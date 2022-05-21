Nageeye only Dutch participant in the world championship marathon | Other Sports

The marathon takes place on Sunday July 17 on a 14 kilometer course. The World Athletics Championships in Oregon will be held July 15-24.

Three weeks after the World Athletics Championships, the European Athletics Championships take place in Munich (August 15-21). On the first day of the event, seven Dutch people will take part in the European Marathon Championships. The men are Björn Koreman, Tom Hendrikse and Ronald Schröer and the women Nienke Brinkman, Jill Holterman, Ruth van der Meijden and Bo Ummels.

Khalid Choukoud was also on the Athletics Union list. “The fact that my name is mentioned on the list is a misunderstanding,” Choukoud said on Instagram. “I chose not to participate in the European and World Championships and to focus on other marathons.”

