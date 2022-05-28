Nadal happy after a “very good test” against Van de Zandschulp at Roland Garros | NOW

Rafael Nadal is very happy with his victory over Botic van de Zandschulp in the third round of Roland Garros. The 21-time Grand Slam winner only had to give up nine matches to the best Dutch tennis player (6-3, 6-2 and 6-4).

“It was a very good test and I played my best game of the tournament without a doubt,” the 35-year-old Nadal said. “I’m very happy with my level in the first two sets and the start of the third set.”

“It’s very good news and I’ll go back to training on Saturday knowing that I’ve raised my level a lot. I have to stick to it now and keep working on specific things. Then I try to be ready to race again. from Sunday.”

Van de Zandschulp didn’t need a moment against Nadal. The world number 29 fought back in the third set after a 4-0 deficit, but the set was not there.

Rafael Nadal was a size too big for Botic van de Zandschulp. Photo: APE

Nadal meets Uncle Toni in round of 16

In the next round, Félix Auger-Aliassime is Nadal’s opponent and it’s a spicy duel. The Canadian is indeed assisted by Nadal’s uncle, Toni Nadal, with whom Nadal celebrated great successes. Toni Nadal would have indicated that he would not involve Auger-Aliassime in the duel with his cousin.

“I don’t know what will happen, but I don’t care. It’s not a problem for me,” Nadal said. “I know he wants the best for me. And now he’s mentoring another player, no problem at all.”

Nadal also mentioned the presence of Zinedine Zidane in the stands of Court Suzanne-Lenglen. “I didn’t like him, but I knew he was there, because the crowd was chanting his name,” said the world number five, a huge Real Madrid fan. “I didn’t get a chance to see him or talk to him after the game.”

Nadal has won Roland Garros thirteen times. The last time was in 2020. Last year, the Spaniard failed in the semi-finals.