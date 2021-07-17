Nabil Ayouch makes Casablanca and the Croisette rap “strong and strong”

Nabil Ayouch happily rocked the Croisette strong and strong Which hits theaters on November 10. The story of a rap teacher from a popular district of Casablanca and his young students thrilled festival-goers. Spike Lee may also be overwhelmed by this upbeat view of girls and boys who need free speech.

Director God’s horses And the I really like His third visit to Cannes was successful. “I wouldn’t be a filmmaker if I hadn’t had the chance to go to a cultural center in Sarcelles, in the Parisian suburb where I grew up. I learned a lot there and especially that the multiplicity of origins is an advantage rather than an obstacle “, he explained during the press conference.

claim music

Nabil Ayouch recounts: “I knew the first hip-hop sounds that came out of the United States in the 80s, and I realized how powerful this socially pretentious music is and how much we can do in Sarcelles. … This is what the characters in the film, at first shy and clumsy, learn in turn to express their ambitions in a Moroccan society struggling for freedom.

Nabil Ayouch surrounded himself with students from a real cultural center to shoot this film which evolves with grace between freedom and fantasy. Religion, our way of life, women’s rights and the weight of the family are very present. They are approached without taboos, both in the texts and in the discussions. Without playing the role of the teacher, the director asks good questions and makes his heroes and viewers answer. The film offers a good dose of hope and music.