Mystery: this is where you end up if you dig a hole in the ground from Dordrecht

You’ve probably wondered (or not): where the hell do you end up if you dig a hole straight out of Dordrecht? We have the answer !

If you plan to do this, bring your snorkel. You end up at the sea!

New Zealand

To be precise, you end up in the South Pacific Ocean, about a thousand kilometers outside of New Zealand. A little closer are a few small islands, such as Campbell Island, Antipodes Island and the Chatham Islands. You have to swim a bit for that, but this sight is well worth those sour swimming arms, isn’t it?

Campbell Island. | Photo: Wikipedia

Antipode

Such a point on the other side of the world has a name: an antipode. The antipode of any place on Earth is the point on the Earth’s surface that is diametrically opposite to it. To put it simply, if you dig a hole down, you will come to the antipode from where you started digging.

Some cities are “antipodes cities”. This means that they are connected by a straight line that goes through the center of the earth. For example, Madrid (Spain) and Weber (New Zealand) are poles apart, Shanghai (China) and Buenos Aires (Argentina) and Bangkok (Thailand) and Phnom Penh (Cambodia). Dordrecht is not a city at the antipodes, because the antipodal point of Dordt is in the middle of the sea. If you are looking for the coordinates (-51.795881, -175.322065 (51 ° 47 ′ 45.2 ″ S, 175 ° 19 ′ 19.4 ″ W)), you will see on Google Maps exactly what the other side of the world is for Dordrecht.

The other side of the world for Dordrecht. | Image: Google Maps

Map of the antipodes

If you are wondering how we arrived at this answer, take a look at antipodesmap.com. There you can fill a spot and you will immediately see what exactly can be found on the other side of the world.