Mysterious tunnel dug under the Saint-Polyeuctus church
The underground construction consists of two large rooms connected by a tunnel, and it seems to have been connected to the so-called prosthesis of the church: the room next to the altar where bread and wine were prepared according to the precepts of the Church Byzantine Church.
Parts of the underground chambers are decorated with mosaics and carved marble blocks, archaeologists say.
The crusaders emptied the church
The underground spaces were first uncovered during the construction of a road in the 1960s. However, they were sealed again when the area was constructed.
The ruins have stood empty for years and have fallen into disrepair, but last year Istanbul Municipality launched a major project to turn the ruins into a tourist attraction.
St. Polyeuctus Church was built between 524 and 527 AD. under Emperor Justinian, one of the most powerful emperors of the Byzantine Empire. It was the largest and grandest church in Constantinople when it was completed, but Justinian had not finished building it, and 10 years later the building was surpassed by the Hagia Sophia, which now serves as a mosque.
Only ruins remain today, but experts believe the Church of St. Polyeuctus was richly decorated and may have had an ancient dome, with a design that served as the prototype for the more famous St. Sophie.
However, the church was abandoned in the 11th century when it was badly damaged in an earthquake. Finally, the building was completely destroyed during the bloody Fourth Crusade in 1204, when greedy crusaders attacked and plundered Constantinople instead of Jerusalem, their original target.
Different parts of the church were brought back by the Crusaders and placed in their own churches, as far away as Barcelona and Vienna. The two ornately carved columns of the church – known as the Pilastri Acritani or “Columns of Acre” – are now part of St. Mark’s Basilica in Venice.
After the Ottomans conquered Constantinople in 1453, an unsuspecting construction was made atop the ruins of St. Polyeuctus Church.
It is therefore remarkable that the underground spaces have survived for 1500 years, also because there are many earthquakes in the area. According to archaeologists, this indicates that they were built to withstand earthquakes.
“Istanbul has been hit by dozens of earthquakes over the past 1500 years, but this structure has survived them all. We should learn from this,” said Mahir Polat, deputy secretary general of Istanbul Municipality.
