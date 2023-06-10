Mysterious tunnel dug under the Saint-Polyeuctus church

The crusaders emptied the church



The underground spaces were first uncovered during the construction of a road in the 1960s. However, they were sealed again when the area was constructed.

The ruins have stood empty for years and have fallen into disrepair, but last year Istanbul Municipality launched a major project to turn the ruins into a tourist attraction.

St. Polyeuctus Church was built between 524 and 527 AD. under Emperor Justinian, one of the most powerful emperors of the Byzantine Empire. It was the largest and grandest church in Constantinople when it was completed, but Justinian had not finished building it, and 10 years later the building was surpassed by the Hagia Sophia, which now serves as a mosque.