Mysterious “gate” discovered on Mars | Abroad

NASA shared the remarkable photo on Twitter this week. There was then a lot of speculation on social media. Do Martians live here? Is this proof of extraterrestrial life?

The US space agency has yet to provide an explanation for the remarkable “gate”. For example, the actual size of the opening and its cause are unclear.

British science journalist Mick West posted a larger photo of the rocks on Twitter, giving you more context. This shows, for example, that the door is actually not big at all. “The ‘gateway’ to Mars from a different, much less impressive perspective,” West said.

The Indepedent also has a claim, which sounds much more believable than extraterrestrial life. Presumably, the striking rock formation was created by earthquakes, causing a piece of rock to break off. NASA has already measured several earthquakes on the red planet. For example, last week the planet was hit by the strongest shock on record.

It is still unclear how the vibrations are generated, further research should clarify this.