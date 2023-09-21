Title: Mystery Surrounds Disappearance of Qin Gang’s Alleged Mistress Fu Xiaotian

In a puzzling turn of events, the rumored mistress of ousted Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang has vanished without trace since April, leaving social media abuzz with speculation and intrigue. However, mentions of her on China’s top social media platform, Weibo, have been suppressed, adding another layer of mystery to the situation.

Qin Gang was removed from his position after an investigation uncovered his extramarital affair during his time as ambassador to Washington. While the identity of his alleged mistress has not been officially revealed, former Phoenix TV presenter Fu Xiaotian has been identified by internet users on Weibo as Qin’s love interest. Yet, direct discussion of Fu on Weibo has been blocked by moderators, forcing users to resort to abbreviations to avoid post flagging.

The last public communication from Fu was on April 10 when she announced her return to Beijing from Los Angeles. Since then, there have been no signs or clues regarding her whereabouts. Prior to her disappearance, Fu had been an active social media user, frequently posting on various platforms. However, the comments section on her final Weibo post has been disabled, further fueling speculation.

Fu’s popularity on Weibo soared as users engaged in discussions about rumors of her past romantic entanglements with high-ranking officials. A photo depicting Fu alongside a man of similar age caring for a child had circulated on Weibo, with claims that he was her legal husband. However, in a March 2022 post, Fu vehemently denied the allegations, challenging their authenticity.

Posts related to Fu and her alleged connections have faced strict censorship on Chinese social media platforms, leaving netizens eager for any new information on her disappearance. It is believed that Fu had maintained a private Instagram account where she shared pictures of her son, Er-Kin, who is rumored to have been fathered by Qin.

In an unrelated matter, Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu was also subjected to an interrogation as part of an investigation by the Chinese Communist Party. While it is unclear how his situation relates to Fu’s disappearance, it adds to the overall climate of intrigue and uncertainty.

As the Chinese public continues to speculate and demand answers, the whereabouts of Fu Xiaotian remain a mystery, leaving many wondering if the truth will ever come to light in this high-profile affair.

