MY BABY releases its new album “sake sake sake”

The Dutch-New Zealand trio MY BABY remains one of the most interesting and impressive live bands around. With their unique blend of hypnotic and rootsy dance music, they continuously play flat out in Europe. Their sound is a symbiosis between gospel, blues, old folk and raw 70s funk, African desert blues, Moroccan gnawa, Indian raga and a dose of EDM. And all of this played exclusively on guitars and drums without the use of computers or samples.

Recent single ‘a dream i dream’ already heralded a transformation of the band’s tribal, groovy psychedelia – into ‘sleek, futuristic maelstrom of 90s Dreamwave Pop & Bristol Sound Beats, a sound that comes into its own on the new album’ sake sake sake’, mixed and co-produced by five-time Grammy winner Steve Dub (The Chemical Brothers, Daft Punk, The Prodigy)

The previous albums ‘Shamanaid’ (2015), ‘Prehistoric Rhythm’ (2017) and ‘Mounaiki – By the Bright of Night’ (2019) and the accompanying singles also did very well in Belgium. The band played hundreds of shows across Europe, Australia and New Zealand to growing audiences.