Musk announces a more expensive subscription for Twitter without ads

Twitter boss Elon Musk has announced in a number of tweets that the social media will display fewer ads and come with a more expensive subscription that will allow users to use Twitter ad-free.

“Ads are too common on Twitter and too big. I’m taking steps to resolve both in the coming weeks,” Musk tweeted on Saturday. And for those who choose to do so, “there will be a more expensive subscription that doesn’t allow any ads,” he tweeted. added.

If Musk implements the changes, it will mean a dramatic shift in Twitter’s revenue model. Until recently, the company had to rely primarily on advertising revenue, before launching a paid subscription service in mid-December last year. People receive a coveted blue tick in return for service. This so-called Twitter Blue is currently available in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, New Zealand, Australia, and Japan.

Musk, a billionaire and also CEO of electric car maker Tesla and aerospace company SpaceX, took over Twitter in October. Soon after, he reorganized the company, laying off about half the staff. The massive layoffs have raised concerns that the company will find itself with insufficient staff to moderate message content. The number of racist and hateful tweets has increased, scaring big advertisers.