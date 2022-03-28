Music is as good for your mental health as exercise
The study results were published in the Journal of the American Medical Association Network Open. Based on 26 studies from Australia, the UK and the US, researchers now suggest that music significantly improves your mental well-being. Seven studies related to music therapy, ten to the effect of listening to music, eight studies to the effect of singing, and one study analyzed the effect of gospel music.
Based on this, the researchers suggest that “musical interventions are linked to significant improvements in well-being.” They even suspect that the effects of music are similar to those of weight loss and exercise.
More research is needed to actually prescribe music and see in what scenarios how much music can be helpful. There would still be a lot of variation in the effects of music between different individuals. Until then, in any case, it’s okay to torment Taylor Swift or roar with the Foo Fighters for the benefit of your overall well-being.
