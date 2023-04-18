Municipality of Wassenaar, Wassenaar / Villamedia

The municipality of Wassenaar is looking for a full-time communication advisor for the Governance & Security portfolio of Finance, Economy and Sport. Versatile and varied function in a dynamic environment. Short lines and lots of independence; who appeals to you. You enjoy tackling complex communication issues. Work that makes sense and matters.

Like any other municipality in the Netherlands, we carry out a wide variety of tasks such as: the implementation of laws such as the Social Support Act, the Participation Act and Youth Support. School housing, sustainability and energy transition, zoning plans, housing projects, grants to sports clubs, swimming pool and library, among others. Organize participation and information, public order and security or mobilize volunteers for social purposes such as the reception of 900 asylum seekers or Ukrainian families.

What are you going to do?

You act as a sparring partner and advise the Mayor and Alderman of Finance on complex administrative communication issues. These tasks include public order, international affairs, economy and sport. You are a good writer and you express yourself perfectly in Dutch and English. You have a good sense of political-administrative relations.

Together with colleagues from the communication team, you work closely with the directors and also intensively with the strategic advisors. They share responsibility for addressing social challenges. As a communication advisor, you translate the responses to these issues into a clear and thoughtful communication approach towards residents and entrepreneurs.

You also advise your board members and the official organization on the communication strategy for board and council proposals, so that the content is clearly and correctly communicated.

You are the municipal spokesperson for the local, regional and national press. You answer questions from the press and know how to relate them to the Executive Board’s strategic agenda.

You have an active role in the (internal) crisis organization. For example, you will be trained as a communication advisor for the Policy Team (BT). You can alternate quickly with different partners and you keep a cool head in these kinds of situations.

Your home base within the organization is team communication.

What do we offer

You will initially receive an employment contract for a period of one year. If we are both satisfied with your performance, we will consider an extension or permanent employment.

The position of communication adviser falls under scale 10 (max. €5,009.00 gross per month on the basis of 36 hours). In addition, Wassenaar has excellent benefits, such as an Individual Choice Budget (IKB) of 17.05% of your salary. You can use it for various purposes like taking a course, as extra pay or for a vacation. We have a sports budget of a maximum of €300.00 gross per year.

Talent development is very important to us, also with regard to your ambitions. We can discuss possibilities for further development together. You will receive a mobile phone on loan for carrying out your work, which you can also use privately. In addition, we have good travel expenses. Finally, your pension is acquired by the APB. Read our terms of employment here.

What do we ask of you?

• A solid professional who “respects his task” and is accustomed to a dynamic work environment;

• You have a team spirit, you like to take initiatives and automatically involve your colleagues;

• You have good consulting skills, are results-oriented and have an analytical mind.

• A flexible attitude is important. Sometimes you work outside of working hours, such as at council meetings or residents’ meetings.

• Intellectually strong and broadly socially oriented and able to write in a clear and structured manner on a variety of topics.

• You have at least 3 years of relevant experience, preferably in a politico-administrative environment;

• You have taken a WO/HBO course in communication/journalism or other demonstrable experience in the field of communication.

• 4 working days of 9 hours are negotiable provided that all days are not fixed. Working twice a month on Fridays is part of the job.

The organization

The organization has over 200 employees and has a flat organizational structure. Our collaborators are close to the administration and the inhabitants. The atmosphere is characterized as open and collegial, with plenty of room for new ideas and personal contributions. Core values ​​of respect, responsibility and the environment drive our work culture. Do you want to know what we do? Here you will find various interviews with colleagues and a number of videos in which colleagues tell more about their work.

Welcome to Wassenaar

You will work for a special small municipality. A unique part of the Netherlands, where about 27,000 people live. Wassenaar is located amidst greenery on the south coast of Holland, right next to the administrative capital of The Hague with a diverse population; for example, one inhabitant in four is of international origin. Wassenaar is a very varied municipality; with beautiful estates, beach, nature and watershed, residences and US Embassy.

Interested?

You can apply through this application linkWant to know more about this job offer? Call Alexander Oostermeijer 0627592408 or app/call our recruiter, Ennes Fahchouch, 0622434127.