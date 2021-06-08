Municipality draws up new political plan for outdoor activities

EDE The college of mayors and aldermen of Edese has drawn up a new political plan for outdoor exercise, encounter, sport and play. Nearly six hundred townspeople responded to a poll on these topics, and six hundred other Edenarians responded to two snap polls via Instagram. “It has created a picture of what residents see as bottlenecks and possible solutions, as well as needs and wants. These have been best integrated into the new political plan, ”the municipality said in a statement.

According to the municipality, it was time for such a new plan. “On the one hand, the existing ‘gaming policy plan’ had to be renewed. On the other hand, the city council ordered that the plan be extended from “playing” to “exercise in public space for all ages in the municipality of Ede”. Thus, the municipality imagined three other outdoor activities, in addition to play: exercise, meeting and sport.

DISTRICTS The plan identifies different types of places for these four activities: central neighborhood places, support places and places in the suburbs. The squares in the central district are intended for the greatest number of different users of all ages, not just small children. Support seats meet specific needs, such as a kick pitch. The places in Bovenwijkse offer a wide range of sports and / or games, such as a skate park, a playground or a petting zoo. Everywhere, the municipality encourages other forms and solutions than simple household appliances.

a

The different types of places together form the main structure. Alderman Geert Ritsema explains: ,, The main structure will therefore become a stronger network of places with a good distribution throughout the municipality. And with particular attention to accessibility and accessibility. We make every effort that you can get there by bike or on foot. All in all a good offer of exercise, meeting, sports and play for everyone. Such an offer is important, according to Ritsema. “It strengthens mutual contact in the neighborhood and contributes to the physical and mental health of residents. “

INITIATIVES In addition to the main structure, there are initiative areas. “There is room for the initiatives of the inhabitants. After all, it is about their living environment in their street, their neighborhood, their hamlet, their village and their commune, ”explains Ritsema.

According to the municipality, the fact that the inhabitants have plenty of ideas was already evident from the many responses to the survey and polls. “I want to thank everyone for this. Thanks to all these reactions, there is now a political plan that suits our municipality, ”explains Ritsema. “Now we want and must move from policy to implementation. Just to stay in fashion: this political plan offers a springboard for that. Or a slide. A springboard or a slide towards a town where “the outside” is a space for movement, meeting, sport and games. For everyone, from young to old.

The college of mayors and aldermen will submit the new political plan to the municipal council on Thursday, July 1.