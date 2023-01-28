Multiple demonstrations in the United States after the broadcast of the images of the fatal arrest of a black man | Abroad

Demonstrations are taking place in several American cities after the broadcast of images of the arrest of black American Tire Nichols. The 29-year-old man died during his arrest.

In the city of Memphis, among other places, where the fatal arrest took place, people took to the streets. Small-scale protests are also taking place in cities including New York, Atlanta, Asheville and Sacramento.

US cities had prepared for large protests, but that did not appear to be the case in the hours after the footage was released. Those close to Nichols and US President Joe Biden had called for peaceful protests.

In Memphis, a group of protesters block a freeway and a bridge over the Mississippi. According to The Washington Post there were long traffic jams. According to the newspaper, there are no police present and the demonstration is peaceful.

In New York, people demonstrate in Times Square. According to The New York Times was a group of about two hundred people standing. At least one protester has been arrested for breaking the window of a police car. Images on social media mostly show peaceful, small-scale protests elsewhere in the United States.

