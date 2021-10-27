Much more luggage space in the renovated Thalys seems to be the biggest benefit for the traveler. This space has been enlarged by 15%.

Yesterday, Thalys presented in a festive way the first set of trains for guests on a trip from Amsterdam to Brussels. Luggage can be placed in large lockers at different doors. The racks above the seats also have more capacity. There is also space under the seats for luggage. This meets an important need.

There are now 28 additional seats. These were largely created in the helm cart. The bar served has been replaced by vending machines. Alcoholic drinks have disappeared because of Belgian law, which makes the sale of alcohol in a vending machine conditional on the presentation of a Belgian identity card. The coffee machine has a wide range, including the decaf. The traveler who wants a beer or a glass of wine on the way can book premium. Drinks in this class are served at headquarters.

Bicycle spaces

New are the two bicycle spaces in the old living room at the head of the premium car. This show could be booked by groups, but this hardly happened. Travelers who reserve a bicycle space are assigned a space next to their bicycle. In the old salon there are now 12 second class seats. It is possible to reserve bicycles when seven or eight oars have been converted. The wait is at the end of 2022. The interior, which seemed dated, is now quite contemporary. The seats are excellent: also in second class.

“Thalys and Eurostar must now be integrated into a company with the same corporate culture. It takes time, according to Bertrand Gosselin, CEO of Thalys “Once all the renewed trains are on track, we will look to the future.” The CEO does not rule out new connections. Discussions are underway with Air France to replace short flights with trains.

Heike Luiten, Director of NS International, called the renewed Thalys a promising step in the improvement and expansion of international rail traffic.

At the Brussels-South station, the Belgian Minister of Mobility Georges Gilkineten and the CEO of the Belgian railway company NMBS underlined the importance of the Amsterdam-Brussels-Paris rail link as a significant axis between the north and the southern Europe. In addition, the Minister and the CEO stressed the importance of transporting bicycles on the train. In Belgium, it is now a clear policy. Cycle tourism is clearly on the rise. In addition to good cycle paths, cycling enthusiasts should also be able to access them.

The renewed train is in the regular schedule.