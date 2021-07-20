Mr. Moïra Breidel Deputy Secretary of the Constitutional Court





Mr. Moïra Jo-Anne Breidel was assistant to the Constitutional Court (CH) as deputy secretary. She was sworn in on Monday July 19, 2021, where she was sworn in to Mr. Gloria Karg-Stirling as CH president. Mr. Breidel talks about a challenge and a job she aspired to.

“It’s a very special time in my life. Something that I have been looking forward to for a long time, “said the new member. According to her, it will not be a difficult challenge. The lawyer has been involved since April 1 of this year and also performs the work as such. .

The CH was installed on May 7, 2020 for a period of five years. On that day Mr. Gloria Karg-Stirling was sworn in and was appointed President; the same goes for members Kenneth Amoksi (now Minister of Justice and Police), Rinette Djokarto, Anoeradha Akkal-Ramautar and Maya Fokké-Manohar (all members) and deputy members Bien Sojo, Jornell Vinkwolk and Roy Chitanie. Chitanie, then absent, was sworn in to President Chandrikapersad Santokhi on Friday, April 30, 2021.

The Head of State then underlined that the CH is a constitutional and independent body, which has two missions within the constitutional system. The aim is to test the laws against the content of the Constitution and international treaties and to assess the compatibility of the decisions of government bodies with the fundamental human rights mentioned in the Constitution. He added that the work of the Court requires a high degree of integrity, as well as a fair amount of legal knowledge and experience.