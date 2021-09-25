Motorsport TV Guide: IndyCar and F3 outcome

In addition to Formula 1, the talents of Formula 2 with Richard Verschoor and Bent Viscaal are also in action. In Formula 3, where Tijmen van der Helm performs his laps, the outcome falls. Abroad, Rinus VeeKay ends the IndyCar season on the streets of Long Beach and hopes to enter the winter break with a good result after many setbacks.

Normally Formula 2 and Formula 3 drive separately, but due to rising costs the F3 was unable to make it to the United States later this year. The organization therefore decided to move the final weekend to Sochi.

Saturday September 25 – Ziggo Sport / F1TV

09:25 – 10:25 Formula 2 – Sochi – Race

10:25 am – 11:25 am Porsche Carrera Cup Germany – Monza – Race 1

10:55 am – 12:15 pm Russian GP – Sochi – Free practice 3

12:35 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Formula 3 – Sochi – Race 2 (LIVE)

2:00 p.m. – 3:45 p.m. Russian GP – Sochi – Qualifying

2.30 p.m. – 3.15 p.m. European Regional Formula – Valence – Race 1

3:40 p.m. – 4:35 p.m. Formula 2 – Sochi – Race 2

9:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. IndyCar Series – Streets of Long Beach – Kwalificatie

Sunday September 26 – Ziggo Sport / F1TV

01:00 – 05:00 Nascar Cup Series – Las Vegas Motor Speedway – Race

08:50 – 09:50 Formula 3 – Sochi – Race 3

10:15 am – 11:30 am Formula 2 – Sochi – Featured race

12:00 – 13:05 Porsche Carrera Cup Germany – Monza – Race 2

1:05 p.m. – 1:55 p.m. European Regional Formula – Valence – Race 2

14:00 – 16:30 Russian GP – Sochi – race and comments

21:00 – 00:00 IndyCar Series – Streets of Long Beach – Race